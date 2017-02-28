Tribe Plans Thousands of Affordable Homes in Empty Lands

A documented gang member who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy multiple times in Coachella last week was taken into custody Thursday, according to the Riverside County sheriff's department.
The county health director and Eisenhower Medical Center's infection prevention specialist announced 500 staff and patients could have been exposed to active tuberculosis. "We do have additional tests that go on but at this point we have no indication that they're linked they just, it's a coincidence at this point the three of them were here at the same time and no, we do not consider this an outbreak," said Barbara Cole, the public health director of the Rivers...
CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of people who were electrocuted while swimming in the Chuckawalla Pool at the Marriott Shadow Ridge Resort, located at the 9000 block of Shadow Ridge Road in Palm Desert.
