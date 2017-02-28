Goldenvoice Data Breach Targeting Individuals Purchasing Coachel - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Goldenvoice Data Breach Targeting Individuals Purchasing Coachella Tickets

Goldenvoice found a breach in their system by an unauthorized source that was able to steal data.

The data collected includes: names, shipping addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and birth dates. All of this information was provided by users, to Goldenvoice, upon the purchase of their tickets. It has been reported that no usernames or passwords were breached, as well as no personal financial information.

The situation has been reported to authorities for further investigation.

  • Coachella

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-06-02 06:05:12 GMT

  • Palm Desert

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:38:00 GMT

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-06-01 02:31:20 GMT

