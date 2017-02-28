Man Accused Of Shooting At Three Police Officers Pleads Not Guil - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man Accused Of Shooting At Three Police Officers Pleads Not Guilty

A man accused of firing on two California Highway Patrol officers and a Border Patrol agent in 2012 at the behest of an acquaintance pleaded not guilty today to attempted murder charges.

Samuel Carrillo Ortiz Jr., 42, of Indio, is charged with three counts of attempted murder for allegedly firing on the officers on Nov. 26, 2012, after they pulled over a 39-year-old man for alleged drunken driving at the corner of Cabazon Road and Avenue 48 in Indio.

David Hurtado was seen making phone calls during the traffic stop, allegedly to Ortiz, after which a barrage of gunshots was aimed at the officers from another vehicle at the intersection, according to a declaration in support of an arrest warrant.

Police have not disclosed the relationship between the two men.

Hurtado was sentenced to eight years and eight months in state prison for arranging the shooting. He pleaded guilty in 2015, while the actual shooter remained at large, to one count each of assault with a semiautomatic rifle on a peace officer, assault with a firearm on a peace officer and discharging a firearm. Three counts of attempted murder on a peace officer were dismissed.

The investigation revealed that the phone calls Hurtado made went to Ortiz's phone, which was tracked from a different part of Indio to a location within 138 meters of the shooting scene after the phone calls were made, according to the declaration.

Ortiz was taken into custody last Friday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio and is being held on $2 million bail. He is due back in court March 9 for a felony settlement conference.

