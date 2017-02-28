Firefighters Rescue Woman From Vehicle Stuck In Wash

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters responded to a report around 5:01am of a vehicle stuck in a wash near Avenue 50 X Highway 86 in Coachella. The vehicle was in approximately 2 to 3 feet of moving water with one victim on the hood.

Firefighters from the Swift Rescue Team made entry into the wash and retrieved a single female victim within minutes. The victim was uninjured and firefighter will be clearing the scene shortly.