Firefighters Rescue Woman From Vehicle Stuck In Wash

A documented gang member who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy multiple times in Coachella last week was taken into custody Thursday, according to the Riverside County sheriff's department.
CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of people who were electrocuted while swimming in the Chuckawalla Pool at the Marriott Shadow Ridge Resort, located at the 9000 block of Shadow Ridge Road in Palm Desert.
The L.A. County Sheriff's Department issued a bulletin alerting Southern California law enforcement agencies about a threat their homicide bureau uncovered during an investigation on a shooting involving one of their deputies. The LASD says the threat was issued by criminal street gangs to on duty law enforcement officers but didn't specify which gang or which agency but warned all officers to be vigilant and alert in their surroundings. Sergeant Dan Marshall with the Indio Pol...
