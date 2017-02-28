Coroner IDs Body Found On LA River Island As Teen Who Disappeared In Rainstorm

The body of a boy who was found on a LA River island has been identified as Elias Rodriquez, 14-years-old of Sylmar.

Rodriguez had been reported missing on Feb. 17th during the worst storm of the year for Southern California. According to police, Elias had borrowed someone's cell phone to call his mother to pick him up but she missed his call.

The body was found around 1:15pm Saturday on the island near the Golden State Freeway and Los Feliz Boulevard.