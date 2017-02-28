Two Suspects Arrested For Armed Robbery

On February 25, 2017, officers from the Rancho Mirage Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery at a business within the 70200 block of Highway 111 in the city of Rancho Mirage. Officers arrived quickly and determined a male and female suspect entered the business and took lottery tickets by threat of violence. The business staff complied with the demand, and the suspects left the location with an undisclosed amount of property. Officers immediately searched the surrounding area and were unable to locate the suspect.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned the suspects fled the scene in a white, Toyota Tundra, prior to police arrival. During the robbery no business staff or citizens were injured.

On February 27, 2017, members of the Palm Desert Station Burglary Suppression Unit continued the investigation and located the suspect vehicle and learned the suspects' identities. The suspects were taken into custody at a business within the 82200 block of Indio Boulevard in the city of Indio. The suspects have been identified as Jonathan Cole, a 37-year-old resident of Indio, and Karmina Barajas, a 35-year-old resident of Indio. The suspects were located with evidence linking them to the robbery. Both Cole and Barajas will be booked at the Indio Jail in the city of Indio on charges of armed robbery and conspiracy.

The Palm Desert Sheriff Station Burglary Suppression Unit is asking anyone with additional information regarding this investigation to contact the Burglary Suppression Unit by calling (760) 836-1600. Citizens can also provide information anonymously by using the Coachella Valley CrimeStoppers line at (760) 341- STOP (7867).