Torres Martinez To Receive 199 Acres Of Land

Ken Fait, through his company Facilities Management West, Inc. has donated approx. 200 acres of land near Mecca, CA to the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians, a federally recognized Indian tribe. This is great news for residents in Rivco and the surrounding communities of the Coachella Valley as the tribe intends to develop the property for low income housing.

The "Mecca Estates," which was initially proposed by the previous owner of the property, Mr. Fait, will continue through the tribe's vision for affordable housing. The tribe's affordable housing project will not only meet the needs of its members, but the housing project will help meet an ever-growing need for affordable housing and help lower income residents in the Coachella Valley. An estimate 1,000 to 1200 units are planned for the site along with parks and rec development.

Mr. Fait and the Fait family are making a significant contribution to make this project a reality. Tribal Chairman Thomas Tortes commented, "this land gift is a blessing to the tribe's overall goals as lands are acquired. Those who call the Coachella Valley home are an integral part of our community and together, we can achieve great things."

Others uses are for the lands are also being considered. The additional uses will serve the local community and visitors to the Coachella Valley. Either way, the strong need for housing in the community, combines with tribe's desire to build and complete the project is a beacon of hope for those living in or wishing to move to the Coachella Valley. Mr. Fait and the tribe feel this is a great was to kick-off 2017!