Big Plans for College of the Desert

Fourteen-thousand students currently attend College of the Desert That makes C.O.D. one of the fastest growing community college in the entire state.

But the college's size might have some drawbacks, as one of their students, Frank Alcaraz says, "it's common here to hear that one of my classes got too full and had to get wait-listed and they would have to wait until next semester, which is unfortunate for some."

Student's main concern is to get into the classes they need in order to finish on time.

And with a bond measure passed by taxpayers on November, C.O.D. will get the funds they need to grow.

"Five-hundred-and-seventy-seven-million-dollars to be able to expand our campus offerings across the Coachella Valley and so what we are doing now is thinking about our academic curriculum should look like for the next five years," says Pamela Ralston, vice president for student learning.

The College of the Desert has campuses in the west and east valley, however not every class is offered on all campuses.

Sandra Morayla says she would like to take some of the classes offered in the Mecca campus, but the distance is too much.

"We don't have many cultural studies and being that we are in the Coachella Valley and it's very diverse, i would like to see more of that, they do have a Chicano studies but it's all the way in mecca, so it's kind of far to get there," says Morayla.

The administration at College of the Desert wants to hear from you, they will be holding community forums on Wednesday at the Indio campus and on Thursday at the Palm Desert campus to get your feedback on areas you would like to see them grow.







