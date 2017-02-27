8 Suspects With Outstanding DUI Warrants Caught In Warrant Sweep

Some think if they just don’t show up for a court hearing, the police won’t have the manpower to come find them. If your violation is a DUI, don’t count on it. Palm Desert Police Department Officers with dozens of outstanding arrest warrants fanned out into neighborhoods in search of high risk DUI offenders on Saturday. Officers served warrants and arrested 8 offenders who either failed to show up for a court date or violated terms of their probation in an outstanding DUI case.

Those caught often face additional jail time for failing to appear in court or for violating probation. When family, friends, and co-workers find out, violators can also face personal embarrassment as they are lead away in handcuffs, as well as missing work while sitting in jail.

Special DUI Warrant Service Operations along with regularly scheduled ‘High Visibility’ DUI enforcement has a deterrent effect on those who disregard driving safety and abuse alcohol and drugs. Palm Desert Police Department places a high priority on lowering deaths and injury with the goal of removing impaired drivers and heightening awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Funding for the operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Report Drunk Drivers; Call 9-1-1!