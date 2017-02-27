Bus Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 27 Injured

A charter bus crash on State Route 58, just east of Highway 395, has left at least one person dead and 27 others injured.

The bus collided with two other vehicles near Kramer Junction in the Mojave Desert.

8 helicopters were requested, as well as 9 ambulances, to transport people involved in the crash. Some helicopters were unable to reach the scene due to weather.

IC requested full closure of Hwy58 just east of Hwy395.

