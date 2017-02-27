California Highway Patrol and Rancho Mirage PD Conduct Commercia - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

California Highway Patrol and Rancho Mirage PD Conduct Commercial Vehicle Checkpoint

Posted: Updated:
Rancho Mirage, CA -

On February 24, 2017, at 7:00 a.m. The California Highway Patrol and The Rancho Mirage Police Department Traffic Team conducted a Commercial Vehicle Checkpoint at Monterey Avenue, south bound, south of Frank Sinatra Drive, Rancho Mirage.

Operation Results:

35 commercial vehicles were inspected

22 citations issued

3 were issued a citation for expired registration

2 drivers were cited for driver's license violations

6 vehicles were placed out of service for being unsafe to drive

27 other mechanical violations

7 brake system violations

The objective of this checkpoint is:

The prevention of collisions and incidents attributed to mechanical defects or excessive driving hours and involving vehicles and drivers subject to California Vehicle Code section 34500.

The prevention of incidents and catastrophes during, or as a result of, hazardous materials transportation.

Assist Level One Commercial Vehicle Officer's / Inspector's from the California Highway Patrol in this rigorous enforcement program regarding the application of the various commercial vehicle safety regulations in California and those nationally adopted laws and rules applicable to commercial vehicle operation.

Ensure the safety of the motoring public by assisting Level One Commercial Vehicle Officer's / Inspector's from the California Highway Patrol through inspection and regulation of specific loads and commodities, enforcement of commercial hours of service and driving under the influence laws.

Minimize damage to city roadways by operating fixed and mobile commercial vehicle weight regulation

Educating commercial vehicle operators, the motor carrier industry, and the public which will have a positive impact and promote commercial vehicle safety.

If there are any questions regarding the checkpoint or vehicle safety, please contact the Rancho Mirage Traffic Team at 760 636-1600.

