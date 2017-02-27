LifeStream Blood Bank Makes Donations To Families Of Fallen PSPD Officers

Three people were killed and one person was seriously injured today in a crash involving a big rig near Desert Center.
The search continues for a man who left his passenger for dead after a crash in La Quinta on Memorial Day. People who work in the area said had it not been for Memorial Day.
CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of people who were electrocuted while swimming in the Chuckawalla Pool at the Marriott Shadow Ridge Resort, located at the 9000 block of Shadow Ridge Road in Palm Desert.
