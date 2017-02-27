LifeStream Blood Bank Makes Donations To Families Of Fallen PSPD Officers

LifeStream blood bank will present a check for $4,940 to the Palm Springs Police Officers Association (PSPOA) to assist the families of fallen officers Jose Vega and Lesley Zerebny on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. at the Palm Springs Police Department, 200 S. Civic Drive.

Frederick Axelrod, MD, president, CEO and medical director for LifeStream, will make the presentation to Joe Cook, PSPOA president.

In recent months, LifeStream has held a number of memorial blood drives in the Coachella Valley and pledged $10 for each blood donor at those drives to assist the officers’ families.

“We realize nothing can take away the pain the families of these brave officers experienced, and still feel,” said Dr. Axelrod. “We can only hope that it is of some consolation that in memory of officers Vega and Zerebny, our community responded to help, and by donating blood also made a meaningful contribution toward saving lives here in the Valley.”

LifeStream, a local, nonprofit blood bank, is the exclusive provider of blood products and services for Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and JFK Memorial Hospital. For more information, call 800-879- 4484 or visit LStream.org.