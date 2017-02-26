Desert X: Temporary Art Installations You Won't Want To Miss

16 art installations are making headlines across the nation today and they're all right here in the desert. It is called "Desert X."

Billboards on Vista Chino, an empty storefront in Palm Springs and a bunker beneath the desert floor.

KMIR News went on a tour with the curator of Desert X, Neville Wakefield, to see the temporary art instillation tucked away across the Coachella Valley.

"We're standing in front of mirage which is a piece by Doug Aitken," explained Wakefield. "It is a traditional ranch house completely clad in mirrors so that the structure dissolves in the landscape. Inside, it become a kaleidoscope where the sky and land all come together, living experiential artwork.

"It adds so much dimension to our desert," said Bonnie Heller, who visited wither her husband, Steve. "It doesn't feel foreign in anyway, this particular structure, it feels like it belongs here."

A piece called "Circle of Land and Sky" in Palm Desert.

"I grew up in the Coachella Valley and I say that everyday the incredible natural light phenomena," said Phillip K Smith III, a local Desert Art Artist. "All that is required of you is to stop and look and see what's going on. I hope this piece make people aware of that beauty."

The exhibit offers visitors a unique experience depending on the time of day, weather and where one stands.

You may not even notice some of the art installations, unless you're looking, like these billboards that mirror the desert on Gene Autry. Or perhaps, this underground bunker which eludes to our valley's warfare history. Even a once empty storefront in Palm Springs

"It is not just the desert as an idea and natural environment but as a backdrop for development," said Desert X artist, Gabriel Kuri. "The other idea was bankruptcy: a shop that had gone bankrupt;I really like the idea because it had been emptied out."

Part of Desert X is taking the road less traveled to each location but there are maps available at the ace hotel. The exhibition is free and can be viewed through April.