Fire Rips Though Cathedral City Mobile Home

A mobile home fire in Cathedral City has displaced one resident.

At 2:30pm, Riverside County Fire responded to a call of a mobile home fire in the Caliente Sands neighborhood of Cathedral City. Large black clouds of smoke could be seen from all over the west valley as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Neighbors flocked to social media as the fire grew sharing pictures and live video from the scene which backed up to Date Palm Dr.

Nobody was injured in the fire but, firefighters did need to save a animal from the home.

Due to quick response, fire officials say the home is a 50 percent loss.

