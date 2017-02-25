Fire Rips Though Cathedral City Mobile Home

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a body found near Mission Creek Road and Highway 62 in Whitewater.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a body found near Mission Creek Road and Highway 62 in Whitewater.
Mangled metal sat for hours in the median of Highway 111 near Dune Palms Road in La Quinta. It was the scene of a disturbing deadly crash.
Mangled metal sat for hours in the median of Highway 111 near Dune Palms Road in La Quinta. It was the scene of a disturbing deadly crash.
Six people were injured Monday in a traffic crash, including one who was airlifted to a hospital.
Six people were injured Monday in a traffic crash, including one who was airlifted to a hospital.