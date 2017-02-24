Truck Strikes Pole Causing Power Outage In Indio - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Truck Strikes Pole Causing Power Outage In Indio

Posted:
Indio, CA -

According to IID, a pick-up truck struck a pole at Arabia St. and Miles Ave. in Indio around 2:40. 

The accident left around 760 customers without powere for about 10 minutes. 

As of 5pm, only 50 are still without power. It is unknown how long it will take for those 50 to get it back.

  Coachella Valley

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:35 PM EDT

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:58 AM EDT

  Coachella

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:04 PM EDT

