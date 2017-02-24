The Living Desert Announces Baby Jaguar Naming Opportunity

The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens is excited to announce the official naming opportunity for the male jaguar cub, born January 26, 2017. Guests and donors at the 24th Annual Zoobilee Gala Cheetah Nights, to be held Saturday, March 4, will have the opportunity to bid on the naming of the jaguar cub during the live auction portion of the event.

The cub, weighing in at just under five pounds at its well-baby check, is still bonding with its mom in a secluded, off-exhibit den. He is the third cub born to mother Magia, and father, Memo. For the first time, zoo guests and supporters have been able to view the cub on a live JagCam located at livingdesert.org/jagcam.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for The Living Desert’s supporters to name this adorable jaguar cub,” said Allen Monroe, President/CEO of The Living Desert. “The naming rights are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we look forward to seeing who comes in as the most generous bidder.”

The 2017 Zoobilee Gala Cheetah Nights is presented by Patti & Jack Grundhofer and JoAnn McGrath, and will feature a chic cheetah-themed evening at The Living Desert. Festivities include animal encounters, unique silent and live auction items, with the program emceed by Brooke Beare, CBS Local 2’s evening anchor. And, newly added to the line-up is a one-of-a-kind cheetah encounter during the cocktail reception.

The Zoobilee Gala committee is led by honorary chair, Patty Grundhofer, and chaired by Sandy Woodson. Proceeds from the Zoobilee Gala support The Living Desert’s mission of desert conservation through preservation, education and appreciation, and help provide programming such as school field trip scholarships, community outreach and events, as well as exhibit and infrastructure improvements. The funds raised also will support species conservation efforts around the world.

Zoobilee platinum sponsors include the H.N. & Frances C. Berger Foundation, US Bank, Union Bank, Hal and Peggy Bernthal, Joy & Harry Goldstein, Candace & Jon Holzgrafe, and Harold Matzner. Ernest Phinney & Robert Walker are gold sponsors and Contour Dermatology is a silver sponsor. Tickets for The Living Desert’s Zoobilee Gala are $500 for premier seating and $300 for preferred seating, with table and host sponsorships available. Attendees are encouraged to dress safari chic.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.LivingDesert.org or call 760-346-5694, ext. 2166.