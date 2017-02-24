Goldenvoice Festival Job Fair Draws Hundreds

Goldenvoice hosted a job fair today, February 24th, from 10am-2pm, at the Eldorado Clubhouse that drew hundreds of locals to fill a variety of positions.

The producers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts and Stagecoach Country Music Festivals conducted first come, first serve interviews.

The department positions that were available are as follows: box office, credentials, festival operations, guest services, resources, security, truck stop, stagehands, and venue operations. Complete job descriptions will be available at the job fair.

Any questions should be directed to work@coachella.com.