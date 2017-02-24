White House blocks news organizations from press briefing

Firefighters are on scene of a 40 acre vegetation fire in Mecca. Crews were called to the scene around 2:12 p.m. near 64th Avenue and Las Serenas Way.
A man who set 25 structures and vehicles ablaze throughout the Coachella Valley over the course of 14 months pleaded guilty today to numerous counts of arson.
On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired.
