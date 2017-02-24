McCormick's Palm Springs Collector Car Auction - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

McCormick's Palm Springs Collector Car Auction

Posted: Updated:
Palm Springs, CA -

Car enthusiasts are marking their calendars for Keith McCormick's Palm Springs Collector Car Auction, set for Feb. 24 to 26 weekend, which will present nearly 600 cars, trucks and motorcycles, some very rare.

The twice-a-year auction draws thousands of lookers and buyers to the weekend show on wheels. While many people show up to buy, others just want to take photos, especially on opening day when the auction is free and open to the public. The location will be the Palm Springs Convention Center near downtown.

"We will have cars, trucks, motorcycles in every price range," McCormick said, "something for everyone."

Photos of the cars and more details are available online at www. classic-carauction.com.

Palm Springs Convention Center
Feb. 24, 25 and 26
277 N. Avenida Caballeros
Gates open at 8 a.m. for preview
Fridaynoon to 9 p.m., Free
Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
and Sunday8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
One day pass, $15; two days $25

Powered by Frankly