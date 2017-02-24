Car enthusiasts are marking their calendars for Keith McCormick's Palm Springs Collector Car Auction, set for Feb. 24 to 26 weekend, which will present nearly 600 cars, trucks and motorcycles, some very rare.

The twice-a-year auction draws thousands of lookers and buyers to the weekend show on wheels. While many people show up to buy, others just want to take photos, especially on opening day when the auction is free and open to the public. The location will be the Palm Springs Convention Center near downtown.

"We will have cars, trucks, motorcycles in every price range," McCormick said, "something for everyone."

Photos of the cars and more details are available online at www. classic-carauction.com.

Palm Springs Convention Center

Feb. 24, 25 and 26

277 N. Avenida Caballeros

Gates open at 8 a.m. for preview

Friday, noon to 9 p.m., Free

Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One day pass, $15; two days $25