Authorities Release Name of Man Fatally Shot at Indio Apartment

Authorities released the name of a man who was shot and killed at an Indio apartment last month, in what remains an ongoing homicide investigation.

Jimmy Terrones of Indio, 33, was found at 2:18 a.m. Feb. 24 at an apartment in the 82000 block of Avenue 50, according to county coroners.

Indio police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Terrones' death, but no suspect information was available, according to Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4051 or Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to report anonymously.