9th Annual Indio Chalk Festival - Art In The Square

February 17, 2017: The 9th Annual Indio Chalk Art Festival, "Art in the Square," has expanded to two days. The popular event will be held Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25, 2017, in its new home in Downtown Indio. The event runs daily from 10 AM until 4 PM.

Art in the Square is an interactive community event that encourages artistic expression from the entire community. The City of Indio's Public Arts and Historic Preservation Commission hosts the event annually. "In addition to highlighting and preserving the wonderful art that exists in Indio, the Art Commission seeks to encourage and foster artistic expression in our community," says Commissioner John Weidenhamer. "Art in the Square is a unique opportunity for us to accomplish both."

The festival continues to grow in popularity, prompting the move to two days and a change of venue for the 2017 festival. Downtown Indio will host the event this year, with Miles Avenue between Towne Street and Smurr Street providing ample space for professional and aspiring artists alike. "This is one of the community events I really look forward to every year," says Mayor Elaine Holmes. "We have a vibrant community in Indio, it is great to see both young and old come and create this wonderful art for the public to enjoy. You realize that we all have an artistic vision inside of us, what better place to share it with your neighbors than at a community festival we can all enjoy?"

Chalk and art supplies are provided free of charge to the public during this family friendly event. Areas are designated to allow people to participate by drawing artwork of their own at any time during the two-day festival. Attendees can also enjoy a variety of unique features the festival offers. Art in the Square begins with creative chalk art by professional artists, followed by various student art demonstrations. Music, food vendors, and kid activities are also featured throughout the event schedule. Prizes and certificates will be awarded by Mayor Elaine Holmes at the closing ceremony scheduled to commence at 4:00 PM on Saturday.