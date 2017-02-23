Black History Month Parade and Town Fair Slated For Saturday, Feb. 25

February is Black History Month in the City of Palm Springs and the entire community is invited to attend the Black History Month Parade and Town Fair on Saturday, Feb. 25 in downtown.

The much loved parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Palm Canyon Drive and Arenas Road and concludes at Alejo Road. This year’s grand marshals are local educators Linda Gray and Ola Roberts. Following the parade, the Town Fair will be held from noon to 6 p.m. in Frances Stevens Park on the corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Alejo Road.

“The City of Palm Springs invites the entire Coachella Valley to join us on Saturday, Feb. 25 in downtown as we celebrate Black History Month and the many accomplishments of our African American community,” said City Manager David H. Ready.

For more information, contact the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center at (760) 323-8271.