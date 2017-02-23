Black History Month Parade and Town Fair Slated For Saturday, Fe - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Black History Month Parade and Town Fair Slated For Saturday, Feb. 25

Palm Springs, CA -

February is Black History Month in the City of Palm Springs and the entire community is invited to attend the Black History Month Parade and Town Fair on Saturday, Feb. 25 in downtown.

The much loved parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Palm Canyon Drive and Arenas Road and concludes at Alejo Road. This year’s grand marshals are local educators Linda Gray and Ola Roberts. Following the parade, the Town Fair will be held from noon to 6 p.m. in Frances Stevens Park on the corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Alejo Road.

“The City of Palm Springs invites the entire Coachella Valley to join us on Saturday, Feb. 25 in downtown as we celebrate Black History Month and the many accomplishments of our African American community,” said City Manager David H. Ready.

For more information, contact the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center at (760) 323-8271.

    Coachella Valley Arsonist Pleads Guilty to 25 Counts

    A man who set 25 structures and vehicles ablaze throughout the Coachella Valley over the course of 14 months pleaded guilty today to numerous counts of arson. 

    Desert Hot Springs Suspect Charged with Murder

    On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired. 

    Local Couple Makes Viral Splash With Their Wedding Announcement

    A local resident's proposal photo is making quite the splash on Reddit. While on Disneyland's Splash Mountain, Eugene Williams decided to propose to longtime boyfriend, Chris Gudino on Disneyland's Splash Mountain. The photo has since gone viral. In the Reddit post he says, "My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she's ashamed of me, so I'm posting it here for the world to see!" Since posting the photo on May 24th, Williams has received over 42,000 up-votes....

