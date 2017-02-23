California’s Educators and State Law Support Transgender Students Despite New Federal Actions

A man who set 25 structures and vehicles ablaze throughout the Coachella Valley over the course of 14 months pleaded guilty today to numerous counts of arson.
A man who set 25 structures and vehicles ablaze throughout the Coachella Valley over the course of 14 months pleaded guilty today to numerous counts of arson.
On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired.
On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired.
A local resident's proposal photo is making quite the splash on Reddit. While on Disneyland's Splash Mountain, Eugene Williams decided to propose to longtime boyfriend, Chris Gudino on Disneyland's Splash Mountain. The photo has since gone viral. In the Reddit post he says, "My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she's ashamed of me, so I'm posting it here for the world to see!" Since posting the photo on May 24th, Williams has received over 42,000 up-votes....
A local resident's proposal photo is making quite the splash on Reddit. While on Disneyland's Splash Mountain, Eugene Williams decided to propose to longtime boyfriend, Chris Gudino on Disneyland's Splash Mountain. The photo has since gone viral. In the Reddit post he says, "My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she's ashamed of me, so I'm posting it here for the world to see!" Since posting the photo on May 24th, Williams has received over 42,000 up-votes....