It's Time For Girl Scout Cookie Weekend!

It's the most wonderful time of the year - and no, we aren't talking about the holidays. We're talking about Girl Scout Cookies! February 25th and 26th highlights Girl Scout Cookie weekend, celebrating all of the fun and excitement that Girl Scouts have had selling cookies for 100 years!

Not surprisingly, cookie consumers across the country are very opinionated when it comes to their favorite type.

In honor of the famous tasty treats, Nextdoor, collected data ranking the most popular cookies across the country:

1. Thin Mints

2. Samoas

3. Tagalongs

4. Do-Si-Dos

5. Trefoils.