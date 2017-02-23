It's Time For Girl Scout Cookie Weekend! - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

It's Time For Girl Scout Cookie Weekend!

Posted: Updated:
Palm Springs, CA -

It's the most wonderful time of the year - and no, we aren't talking about the holidays. We're talking about Girl Scout Cookies! February 25th and 26th highlights Girl Scout Cookie weekend, celebrating all of the fun and excitement that Girl Scouts have had selling cookies for 100 years!

Not surprisingly, cookie consumers across the country are very opinionated when it comes to their favorite type. 

In honor of the famous tasty treats, Nextdoor, collected data ranking the most popular cookies across the country:

1. Thin Mints
2. Samoas
3. Tagalongs
4. Do-Si-Dos
5. Trefoils.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella Valley

    Coachella Valley Arsonist Pleads Guilty to 25 Counts

    Coachella Valley Arsonist Pleads Guilty to 25 Counts

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:35:10 GMT

    A man who set 25 structures and vehicles ablaze throughout the Coachella Valley over the course of 14 months pleaded guilty today to numerous counts of arson. 

    A man who set 25 structures and vehicles ablaze throughout the Coachella Valley over the course of 14 months pleaded guilty today to numerous counts of arson. 

  • Desert Hot Springs

    Desert Hot Springs Suspect Charged with Murder

    Desert Hot Springs Suspect Charged with Murder

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:30:07 GMT

    On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired. 

    On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired. 

  • La Quinta

    Local Couple Makes Viral Splash With Their Wedding Announcement

    Local Couple Makes Viral Splash With Their Wedding Announcement

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-26 22:21:08 GMT

    A local resident's proposal photo is making quite the splash on Reddit. While on Disneyland's Splash Mountain, Eugene Williams decided to propose to longtime boyfriend, Chris Gudino on Disneyland's Splash Mountain. The photo has since gone viral. In the Reddit post he says, "My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she's ashamed of me, so I'm posting it here for the world to see!" Since posting the photo on May 24th, Williams has received over 42,000 up-votes....

    A local resident's proposal photo is making quite the splash on Reddit. While on Disneyland's Splash Mountain, Eugene Williams decided to propose to longtime boyfriend, Chris Gudino on Disneyland's Splash Mountain. The photo has since gone viral. In the Reddit post he says, "My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she's ashamed of me, so I'm posting it here for the world to see!" Since posting the photo on May 24th, Williams has received over 42,000 up-votes....

Powered by Frankly