Big Rig Collision Snarls Traffic on I-10; Driver Arrested for DUI

Chiriaco Summit, CA -

A semi-truck driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Thursday after crashing into a guardrail on Interstate 10 in Chiriaco Summit, causing his truck to overturn and block the slow lane of the freeway throughout the day.

Gorge Rodriguez of San Jacinto, 34, was behind the wheel of a 2016 Cat big rig that crashed at 1:25 a.m. on westbound Interstate 10, west of Box Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford.

According to the CHP, Rodriguez's truck went off the right side of the roadway and into a metal guardrail and concrete bridge abutment before overturning.

Rodriguez was not injured in the crash, but was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio, Radford said.

At about 4:45 a.m., the CHP shut down the right lane of Interstate 10, as the crash was deemed a hazardous materials incident after fuel spilled north of the roadway.

The lane is expected to be re-opened around 3 p.m.

    Coachella Valley Arsonist Pleads Guilty to 25 Counts

    A man who set 25 structures and vehicles ablaze throughout the Coachella Valley over the course of 14 months pleaded guilty today to numerous counts of arson. 

    Desert Hot Springs Suspect Charged with Murder

    On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired. 

    Local Couple Makes Viral Splash With Their Wedding Announcement

    A local resident's proposal photo is making quite the splash on Reddit. While on Disneyland's Splash Mountain, Eugene Williams decided to propose to longtime boyfriend, Chris Gudino on Disneyland's Splash Mountain. The photo has since gone viral. In the Reddit post he says, "My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she's ashamed of me, so I'm posting it here for the world to see!" Since posting the photo on May 24th, Williams has received over 42,000 up-votes....

