Big Rig Collision Snarls Traffic on I-10; Driver Arrested for DUI

A semi-truck driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Thursday after crashing into a guardrail on Interstate 10 in Chiriaco Summit, causing his truck to overturn and block the slow lane of the freeway throughout the day.

Gorge Rodriguez of San Jacinto, 34, was behind the wheel of a 2016 Cat big rig that crashed at 1:25 a.m. on westbound Interstate 10, west of Box Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford.

According to the CHP, Rodriguez's truck went off the right side of the roadway and into a metal guardrail and concrete bridge abutment before overturning.

Rodriguez was not injured in the crash, but was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio, Radford said.

At about 4:45 a.m., the CHP shut down the right lane of Interstate 10, as the crash was deemed a hazardous materials incident after fuel spilled north of the roadway.

The lane is expected to be re-opened around 3 p.m.