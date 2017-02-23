Beyonce Drops Out of Coachella - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Beyonce Drops Out of Coachella

Posted: Updated:
By Shawn Harkness, Executive Producer
Connect
Coachella, CA -

Beyonce announces that she will not participate in this year's Coachella Music and Arts Festival due to doctor's orders. The music star is currently pregnant with twins. 

Her management company released a statement stating, "Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.''

At this point in time Goldenvoice has not named a replacement for this year's festivals.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella Valley

    Coachella Valley Arsonist Pleads Guilty to 25 Counts

    Coachella Valley Arsonist Pleads Guilty to 25 Counts

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:35:10 GMT

    A man who set 25 structures and vehicles ablaze throughout the Coachella Valley over the course of 14 months pleaded guilty today to numerous counts of arson. 

    A man who set 25 structures and vehicles ablaze throughout the Coachella Valley over the course of 14 months pleaded guilty today to numerous counts of arson. 

  • Desert Hot Springs

    Desert Hot Springs Suspect Charged with Murder

    Desert Hot Springs Suspect Charged with Murder

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:30:07 GMT

    On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired. 

    On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired. 

  • La Quinta

    Local Couple Makes Viral Splash With Their Wedding Announcement

    Local Couple Makes Viral Splash With Their Wedding Announcement

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-26 22:21:08 GMT

    A local resident's proposal photo is making quite the splash on Reddit. While on Disneyland's Splash Mountain, Eugene Williams decided to propose to longtime boyfriend, Chris Gudino on Disneyland's Splash Mountain. The photo has since gone viral. In the Reddit post he says, "My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she's ashamed of me, so I'm posting it here for the world to see!" Since posting the photo on May 24th, Williams has received over 42,000 up-votes....

    A local resident's proposal photo is making quite the splash on Reddit. While on Disneyland's Splash Mountain, Eugene Williams decided to propose to longtime boyfriend, Chris Gudino on Disneyland's Splash Mountain. The photo has since gone viral. In the Reddit post he says, "My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she's ashamed of me, so I'm posting it here for the world to see!" Since posting the photo on May 24th, Williams has received over 42,000 up-votes....

Powered by Frankly