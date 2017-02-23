Beyonce Drops Out of Coachella

Beyonce announces that she will not participate in this year's Coachella Music and Arts Festival due to doctor's orders. The music star is currently pregnant with twins.

Her management company released a statement stating, "Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.''

At this point in time Goldenvoice has not named a replacement for this year's festivals.