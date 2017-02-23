Border Patrol Agents Arrest “Sureño” Gang Member

Calexico, CA. - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a “Sureño” gang member near the downtown area of Calexico Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:50 p.m., Border Patrol agents were on patrol when they observed a man illegally enter the United States near the Grand Plaza Outlets in Calexico. Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro station for processing.

At the station, the man admitted to having affiliations with the “Sureño” street gang. Record checks revealed the man had a felony assault conviction in 2010 for which he served eight years in prison.

In addition, the man had a conviction for grand theft auto which carried a two-year prison term.

“The continued vigilance of our agents led to the apprehension of this criminal.” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “This dangerous man is off our streets and no longer a danger to the members of our community.”

The man, a 43-year- old Mexican citizen, will be prosecuted for Re-Entry- After-Removal.