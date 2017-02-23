California Highway Patrol To Honor Fallen Officer - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

California Highway Patrol To Honor Fallen Officer

A bell toll tribute ceremony will be held tomorrow in memory of California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Lucas F. Chellew, who died in the line of duty Wednesday, February 22. 

Officer Chellew was involved in a traffic collision while in pursuit of a motorist in South Sacramento.  Officer Chellew suffered major injuries and was transported to University of California, Davis, Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. 

Officer Chellew, 31, was an eight-year veteran of the CHP.  He graduated from the CHP Academy in West Sacramento in May 2009 and was assigned to the South Sacramento Area office.  

Officer Chellew is survived by his wife; a daughter and son; his father, who is a retired CHP captain; his mother; and a sister, who is a CHP officer.

WHO:    CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow

              CHP officers and employees

WHEN:  Noon on Thursday, February 23, 2017.  Note:  Media should arrive by 11:45

WHERE: CHP Academy, 3500 Reed Ave., West Sacramento

