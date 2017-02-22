Michele Finney Named CEO Of Tenet Healthcare's Desert Market

Michele Finney has been named CEO of Tenet Healthcare’s Desert market. Finney will oversee the operations of the three-hospital system, which includes Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio and Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree, as well as clinics, urgent cares and surgery centers.

Carolyn Caldwell, CEO of Desert Regional Medical Center, will be departing to pursue other opportunities. Finney will oversee the hospital while working with the Governing Board to name a successor.

“The Coachella Valley/Morongo Basin is an important market for us and one that continues to experience substantial growth,” said Jeffrey Koury, CEO of Tenet’s Western Region. “As we evaluate our long-term plans in the community, we believe that appointing a strong leader like Michele will assist us in taking a coordinated strategic approach to providing for the area’s present and future healthcare needs. Michele already has significant experience in successfully developing our Phoenix market. The creation of this new position also links well with the direction in which the Desert Health Care District is heading as it expands into the eastern Coachella Valley. The district will have a partner in Tenet that is committed to meeting the community’s healthcare needs across the Coachella Valley and Morongo Basin.”

Koury added, “We thank Carolyn for her service to Desert Regional Medical Center and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Finney comes to California from Phoenix, Ariz., where she has led the successful development of Tenet’s six-hospital Abrazo Community Health Network since 2014. Finney helped to complete the transformation of the Abrazo facilities into a unified, coordinated healthcare system. During her tenure, access to inpatient and outpatient care for patients was improved, and high-acuity services, such as trauma, orthopedics, neurology and cardiac care, were developed and expanded. The Abrazo system also reported significant improvements in employee and physician engagement under her leadership.

“I am excited to be given this opportunity to lead our combined efforts to further improve the reach and effectiveness of our healthcare delivery system in the Coachella Valley and Morongo Basin,” Finney said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the Desert Health Care District and with all of my colleagues to fulfill our unified mission of consistently providing high-quality, compassionate care to the communities we serve.”

Gary Honts, CEO at JFK Memorial Hospital, and Karen Faulis, CEO at Hi-Desert Medical Center, will now report to Finney.