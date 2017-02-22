Inland Empire Gas Prices Rise For 32nd Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the Inland Empire rose three-tenths of a cent Saturday to $2.994, its highest amount since January 2016.

The average price in Riverside and San Bernardino counties has risen 32 consecutive days and is 4.7 cents more than one week ago, 15.7 cents higher than one month ago and 52 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The streak of increases is the longest since a 35-day run from Jan. 31- March 6, 2015.

``It seems that supplies are tight in advance of the April 1 deadline to switch from using winter blend to summer blend gasoline, and that activity, combined with some planned and unplanned refinery maintenance, is pushing prices higher,'' said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

