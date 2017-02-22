Car Crashes Into Rancho Mirage Store

A car crash created a commotion at a store in Rancho Mirage Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Fire crews were called out to the Dollar Tree on Dinah Shore drive around 12:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a Mercedes station wagon crashed into the storefront. The impact shattered windows along the front of the store. No one inside the store or in the car was injured.

Investigators are not saying why the car jumped the curb and crashed into the store.