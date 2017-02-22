Felon In Possession Of A Firearm Arrested In Coachella

On Feb. 22, at approximately 1:30am, a Coachella Police Officer was conducting proactive patrol in the area of Genoa Street, in Coachella.

The officer observed a suspicious person, wearing all dark clothing, standing next to a vehicle parked on the driveway of a residence. When the officer attempted to contact the male, he fled, jumping a fence into the backyard of the home. The officer gave chase and caught the male in the back yard.

A search of the male, Edward Sandoval (age 25 of Coachella) revealed burglary tools and drug paraphernalia. Officers also located a loaded handgun where Sandoval was standing upon initial contact.

He was arrested and booked into the Indio Jail for being a convicted felon in possession of a hand gun, possession of drug paraphenalia, possession of burglary tools, and prowling.