Indio Barricaded Domestic Violence Suspect Dies - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio Barricaded Domestic Violence Suspect Dies

Posted: Updated:

A domestic violence suspect who barricaded himself inside an Indio home last week, prompting a nearly six-hour standoff that ended with the man's hospitalization from a self-inflicted gunshot, died of his injuries, the county coroner said today.

Abraham Hernandez Sr., 40, of Indio, died one day after holing up inside a home in the 80000 block of Francis Avenue.

Officers were called around noon Thursday to the home, where a man wanted on a domestic violence warrant barricaded himself alone inside the residence after police spotted him with a gun, according to Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

The standoff led officers to call in the department's Desert Regional SWAT team, block off intersections surrounding the home and led to a brief lockdown of nearby Indio Middle School.

The standoff ended at around 5:30 p.m., when a gunshot led SWAT members to storm the home, where Hernandez was found shot.

Hernandez was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs in serious condition, and died at the hospital just after 4 p.m. Friday, according to a coroner's report.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Deputy Shot in Coachella; Search for Suspect Continues

    Deputy Shot in Coachella; Search for Suspect Continues

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:37 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:37:25 GMT

    The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is searching for a shooter after a deputy was shot in Coachella. The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy was shot twice in the chest, according to a KMIR News source. 

    The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is searching for a shooter after a deputy was shot in Coachella. The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy was shot twice in the chest, according to a KMIR News source. 

  • Desert Hot Springs

    Desert Hot Springs Suspect Charged with Murder

    Desert Hot Springs Suspect Charged with Murder

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:30:07 GMT

    On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired. 

    On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired. 

  • La Quinta

    Local Couple Makes Viral Splash With Their Wedding Announcement

    Local Couple Makes Viral Splash With Their Wedding Announcement

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-26 22:21:08 GMT

    A local resident's proposal photo is making quite the splash on Reddit. While on Disneyland's Splash Mountain, Eugene Williams decided to propose to longtime boyfriend, Chris Gudino on Disneyland's Splash Mountain. The photo has since gone viral. In the Reddit post he says, "My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she's ashamed of me, so I'm posting it here for the world to see!" Since posting the photo on May 24th, Williams has received over 42,000 up-votes....

    A local resident's proposal photo is making quite the splash on Reddit. While on Disneyland's Splash Mountain, Eugene Williams decided to propose to longtime boyfriend, Chris Gudino on Disneyland's Splash Mountain. The photo has since gone viral. In the Reddit post he says, "My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she's ashamed of me, so I'm posting it here for the world to see!" Since posting the photo on May 24th, Williams has received over 42,000 up-votes....

Powered by Frankly