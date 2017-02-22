Indio Barricaded Domestic Violence Suspect Dies

A domestic violence suspect who barricaded himself inside an Indio home last week, prompting a nearly six-hour standoff that ended with the man's hospitalization from a self-inflicted gunshot, died of his injuries, the county coroner said today.

Abraham Hernandez Sr., 40, of Indio, died one day after holing up inside a home in the 80000 block of Francis Avenue.

Officers were called around noon Thursday to the home, where a man wanted on a domestic violence warrant barricaded himself alone inside the residence after police spotted him with a gun, according to Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

The standoff led officers to call in the department's Desert Regional SWAT team, block off intersections surrounding the home and led to a brief lockdown of nearby Indio Middle School.

The standoff ended at around 5:30 p.m., when a gunshot led SWAT members to storm the home, where Hernandez was found shot.

Hernandez was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs in serious condition, and died at the hospital just after 4 p.m. Friday, according to a coroner's report.