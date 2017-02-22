Indian Canyon Head On Crash Leaves Two With Major Injuries

A crash on Indian Canyon that happened 2/20 at approximately 7:55pm has sent both drivers to the hospital with major injuries.

Maria Amero, 32, from Desert Hot Springs was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala southbound on North Indian Canyon Drive, north of 13th Avenue. Davis Mesa, 22, from Yuca Valley was driving a 2014 Ford Focus northbound on North Indian Canyon, approaching the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet traveled into the northbound lane and the front of the Chevrolet struck the front of the Ford.

Both parties sustained major injuries and were transported to Desert Regional. Amaro was arrested for suspicion of Felony DUI. She was not booked into jail due to her injuries.