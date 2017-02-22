Indian Canyon Head On Crash - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indian Canyon Head On Crash Leaves Two With Major Injuries

Posted: Updated:
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

A crash on Indian Canyon that happened 2/20 at approximately 7:55pm has sent both drivers to the hospital with major injuries.

Maria Amero, 32, from Desert Hot Springs was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala southbound on North Indian Canyon Drive, north of 13th Avenue. Davis Mesa, 22, from Yuca Valley was driving a 2014 Ford Focus northbound on North Indian Canyon, approaching the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet traveled into the northbound lane and the front of the Chevrolet struck the front of the Ford.

Both parties sustained major injuries and were transported to Desert Regional. Amaro was arrested for suspicion of Felony DUI. She was not booked into jail due to her injuries.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Deputy Shot in Coachella; Search for Suspect Continues

    Deputy Shot in Coachella; Search for Suspect Continues

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:37 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:37:25 GMT

    The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is searching for a shooter after a deputy was shot in Coachella. The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy was shot twice in the chest, according to a KMIR News source. 

    The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is searching for a shooter after a deputy was shot in Coachella. The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy was shot twice in the chest, according to a KMIR News source. 

  • Desert Hot Springs

    Desert Hot Springs Suspect Charged with Murder

    Desert Hot Springs Suspect Charged with Murder

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:30:07 GMT

    On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired. 

    On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at about 2032 hours, officers were dispatched to the 66100 Block of Sixth Street for multiple calls of shots fired. 

  • La Quinta

    Local Couple Makes Viral Splash With Their Wedding Announcement

    Local Couple Makes Viral Splash With Their Wedding Announcement

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-26 22:21:08 GMT

    A local resident's proposal photo is making quite the splash on Reddit. While on Disneyland's Splash Mountain, Eugene Williams decided to propose to longtime boyfriend, Chris Gudino on Disneyland's Splash Mountain. The photo has since gone viral. In the Reddit post he says, "My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she's ashamed of me, so I'm posting it here for the world to see!" Since posting the photo on May 24th, Williams has received over 42,000 up-votes....

    A local resident's proposal photo is making quite the splash on Reddit. While on Disneyland's Splash Mountain, Eugene Williams decided to propose to longtime boyfriend, Chris Gudino on Disneyland's Splash Mountain. The photo has since gone viral. In the Reddit post he says, "My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she's ashamed of me, so I'm posting it here for the world to see!" Since posting the photo on May 24th, Williams has received over 42,000 up-votes....

Powered by Frankly