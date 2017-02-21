One Person Injured in Indio Shooting - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

One Person Injured in Indio Shooting

Posted: Updated:
Indio, CA -

Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person injured in Indio.

According to Indio Police, they received a call around 6 p.m. about a shooting near Monroe Street and Tahquitz Avenue. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He is expected to survive.

No suspect description has been released. Stay with KMIR News for updates on this shooting. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Man's Father Not Losing Hope

    Missing Man's Father Not Losing Hope

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:32:51 GMT

    James Darling replays the last time he saw his son Jonathan in his mind, "Knowing that, that he's missing right now I didn't tell him enough."  No one has heard from the young, Coachella Valley couple Jonathan and girlfriend Audrey Moran for two weeks. On May 10, Moran was going to pick up Jonathan, but instead of coming home they found her car abandoned on the shoulder of the 10 Freeway in Beaumont.  James now wakes up wanting to tell his son the words...

    James Darling replays the last time he saw his son Jonathan in his mind, "Knowing that, that he's missing right now I didn't tell him enough."  No one has heard from the young, Coachella Valley couple Jonathan and girlfriend Audrey Moran for two weeks. On May 10, Moran was going to pick up Jonathan, but instead of coming home they found her car abandoned on the shoulder of the 10 Freeway in Beaumont.  James now wakes up wanting to tell his son the words...

  • 8 California guards, 7 inmates sent to hospital after brawl

    8 California guards, 7 inmates sent to hospital after brawl

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-05-25 02:00:24 GMT
    Officials say eight Northern California prison guards and seven inmates were taken to outside hospitals after a fight between two inmates quickly raged out of control.
    Officials say eight Northern California prison guards and seven inmates were taken to outside hospitals after a fight between two inmates quickly raged out of control.

  • Palm Springs

    Crews Respond to Massive House Fire in Palm Springs

    Crews Respond to Massive House Fire in Palm Springs

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:48:57 GMT

    A Palm Springs home caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leading authorities to shut down local roadways as crews battled the blaze.

    A Palm Springs home caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leading authorities to shut down local roadways as crews battled the blaze.

Powered by Frankly