Deputies Seek Hit-and-Run SUV Driver Who Struck Bicycling Girl

Deputies Seek Hit-and-Run SUV Driver Who Struck Bicycling Girl in Bermuda Dunes

Bermuda Dunes, CA -

A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday with non- life-threatening injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run SUV driver while she was biking in Bermuda Dunes.

The driver who struck the girl about 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Big O Tires at 42098 Washington Street was believed to be behind the wheel of a silver SUV, possibly a Ford, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford.

The girl, whose name was withheld, was taken to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio with minor injuries, he said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the CHP Indio Office at (760) 772-8911.

