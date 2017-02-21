Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in 18-Year-Old's Cathedral City Shooting Death

A 20-year-old defendant accused of shooting an 18-year-old man at a Cathedral City home pleaded not guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and drug charges.

Calvin Villareal of Cathedral City also faces charges of carrying a loaded stolen firearm and possession of marijuana for sale in connection with the Feb. 15 death of Henry Neri, who was found shot at a home in the 34500 block of Vaquero Road.

Police and Cathedral City Fire Department paramedics responded at 9:16 p.m. and took Neri to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he died.

Villareal, who will return to court March 1 for a felony settlement conference, is being held without bail.