St. Theresa's School In Palm Springs Unveil Modern Architecture - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

St. Theresa's School In Palm Springs Unveil Modern Architecture Projects

Posted: Updated:
Palm Springs, CA -

Feb. 21, from 1-3:30p, an exhibition of student projects inspired by local and international architecture will be on display in the school’s art room. The 6th Grade class will exhibit models of significant Palm Springs architecture alongside modern artworks by the 7th Grade class deriving from iconic modern architecture in Palm Springs and throughout the world.

During the exhibition, visitors will have an opportunity to see St. Theresa School, part of which was designed by renowned midcentury architect William Cody in 1968. Noted architecture historian and writer, Robert Imber, will be available to discuss the projects and conduct informal walking tours of the main sanctuary. The St. Theresa Catholic School Student Projects are supported via a partnership with Palm Springs Modern Committee, whose Education Committee provided in-class curriculum and arranged donations of educational tools on the topic of Modernism including books, DVDs, maps, and a Palm Springs architectural mobile app.

The Palm Springs Modern Committee (PS ModCom) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the appreciation and preservation of Desert Modern architecture and design. We accomplish this through education, advocacy for threatened buildings, promotion of heritage tourism and the celebration of successes in preservation and adaptive reuse. For more information, please visit www.psmodcom.org.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Man's Father Not Losing Hope

    Missing Man's Father Not Losing Hope

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:32:51 GMT

    James Darling replays the last time he saw his son Jonathan in his mind, "Knowing that, that he's missing right now I didn't tell him enough."  No one has heard from the young, Coachella Valley couple Jonathan and girlfriend Audrey Moran for two weeks. On May 10, Moran was going to pick up Jonathan, but instead of coming home they found her car abandoned on the shoulder of the 10 Freeway in Beaumont.  James now wakes up wanting to tell his son the words...

    James Darling replays the last time he saw his son Jonathan in his mind, "Knowing that, that he's missing right now I didn't tell him enough."  No one has heard from the young, Coachella Valley couple Jonathan and girlfriend Audrey Moran for two weeks. On May 10, Moran was going to pick up Jonathan, but instead of coming home they found her car abandoned on the shoulder of the 10 Freeway in Beaumont.  James now wakes up wanting to tell his son the words...

  • 8 California guards, 7 inmates sent to hospital after brawl

    8 California guards, 7 inmates sent to hospital after brawl

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-05-25 02:00:24 GMT
    Officials say eight Northern California prison guards and seven inmates were taken to outside hospitals after a fight between two inmates quickly raged out of control.
    Officials say eight Northern California prison guards and seven inmates were taken to outside hospitals after a fight between two inmates quickly raged out of control.

  • Palm Springs

    Crews Respond to Massive House Fire in Palm Springs

    Crews Respond to Massive House Fire in Palm Springs

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:48:57 GMT

    A Palm Springs home caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leading authorities to shut down local roadways as crews battled the blaze.

    A Palm Springs home caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leading authorities to shut down local roadways as crews battled the blaze.

Powered by Frankly