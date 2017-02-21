St. Theresa's School In Palm Springs Unveil Modern Architecture Projects

Feb. 21, from 1-3:30p, an exhibition of student projects inspired by local and international architecture will be on display in the school’s art room. The 6th Grade class will exhibit models of significant Palm Springs architecture alongside modern artworks by the 7th Grade class deriving from iconic modern architecture in Palm Springs and throughout the world.

During the exhibition, visitors will have an opportunity to see St. Theresa School, part of which was designed by renowned midcentury architect William Cody in 1968. Noted architecture historian and writer, Robert Imber, will be available to discuss the projects and conduct informal walking tours of the main sanctuary. The St. Theresa Catholic School Student Projects are supported via a partnership with Palm Springs Modern Committee, whose Education Committee provided in-class curriculum and arranged donations of educational tools on the topic of Modernism including books, DVDs, maps, and a Palm Springs architectural mobile app.



The Palm Springs Modern Committee (PS ModCom) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the appreciation and preservation of Desert Modern architecture and design. We accomplish this through education, advocacy for threatened buildings, promotion of heritage tourism and the celebration of successes in preservation and adaptive reuse. For more information, please visit www.psmodcom.org.