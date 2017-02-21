Woman Fatally Struck by Pickup Truck in Thousand Palms

A woman was struck and killed Tuesday by a pickup truck while walking in a Thousand Palms roadway.

Alexandra Hendrickson, 25, was struck at Varner Road, east of Chase School Road, at 1:10 a.m. and died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the fatality.

CHP Officer Mike Radford said Hendrickson, for unknown reasons, walked into the road and directly in front of a 2004 Ford F-150 that was headed west on Varner Road.

The driver, 38-year-old Indian Wells resident Andrew Welty, and a passenger in the truck were uninjured, Radford said.