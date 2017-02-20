'Not My President's Day' Gatherings

Anti-Trump activists have taken Presidents Day to rally in cities around the country for 'Not My President's Day'. Protest leaders expect thousands to flood the streets of Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York in order to oppose the policies of President Donald Trump.

No one expected the protests to draw as many as they have, but as interest spread the weeks leading up to Presidents Day, the crowds continued to grow.

On Saturday, President Trump staged his own rally for supporters in Florida, drawing roughly 9,000 people.

Locally, there will be a protest gathering in Palm Desert.

Feb. 20th at 1pm at the Palm Desert Civic Park Amphitheater, there was a peaceful community gathering by those believed to have their Constitutional Rights threatened by the recent actions of President Trump.

Those in attendance will be those who feel threatened from around the area as well as community leaders that share the same belief. Presentations of 5-10 minutes will take place to share concerns, find out how you can protect your rights, and a chance to meet the speakers.