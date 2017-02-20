Inland Empire Gas Prices At Highest Amount Since January 2016

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the Inland Empire rose by one-tenth of a cent Monday to $2.924, the highest it's been since January of last year.

The average price is 2.7 cents more than one week ago, 11.7 cents higher than one month ago and 53.4 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

