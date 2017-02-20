One Whittier Police Officer Killed, Another One Injured

A Whittier police officer that was shot while conducting a traffic crash investigation has died at an area hospital. The officer, Keith Boyer, is a 25-year veteran of the Whittier Police Department. The suspect had been driving a stolen car that he crashed in the area of Colima Road and Mar Vista St., said sheriff's Lt. John Corina. Another officer and the suspect were wounded in the shootout but were listed in stable condition.

Two Whittier police officers and a suspect were wounded in an officer-involved shooting. Paramedics were dispatched at 8:17am to Colima Road and Mar Vista St. where they then rushed the three people to an area hospital. The victims were two Whittier Police Department officers and a suspect said Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The suspect as described by the sheriff's department is a male, known gang member, in his 20s.

Police were called to the location at 8:04am, according to a Whittier PD watch commander, who disclosed no further details. According to media reports from the scene, a Whittier Police SUV sustained a shattered driver's side window.