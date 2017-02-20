Police Locate Palm Desert Man

Riverside County sheriff's deputies have located 82-year-old James Edward Arensdorf. Arensdorf was located Monday morning in Desert Hot Springs.

His family was notified and he was transported to a local hospital for precautionary purposes.

Arensdorf left his Palm Desert home about 11 a.m. Saturday to take some friends to the Palm Springs Airport, deputies said.

Arensdorf stopped at a convenience store about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday in Morongo Valley and asked for directions to the Interstate 10 Freeway, according to Black.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert.

The Palm Desert Police Department would like to thank the public for your support assistance in locating Arensdorf.