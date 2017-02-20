Police Locate Palm Desert Man

On May 16, 2017, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Marijuana Eradication Team (MET) served three search warrants for illegal marijuana cultivation.
On May 16, 2017, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Marijuana Eradication Team (MET) served three search warrants for illegal marijuana cultivation.
A Palm Springs home caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leading authorities to shut down local roadways as crews battled the blaze.
A Palm Springs home caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leading authorities to shut down local roadways as crews battled the blaze.
There's a simple crime that is common here in the Coachella Valley. Gasoline thieves are draining car and truck tanks, and it has never been easier.
There's a simple crime that is common here in the Coachella Valley. Gasoline thieves are draining car and truck tanks, and it has never been easier.