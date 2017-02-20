Four Injured, One Arrested in Thermal Crash

Four people were injured when a car and pickup truck collided Monday, causing both to overturn.

It happened at 8:22 a.m. near the intersection of 64th Avenue and Pierce Street.

One person suffered major injuries and was airlifted to a hospital, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Three others suffered moderate injuries and were also hospitalized.

Another person was arrested, according to a California Highway Patrol dispatcher, although the reason was unclear.