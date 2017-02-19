Four Hurt in Stabbing at Fair in Indio

It's something most people rarely think about, the safety of gas station food. But after one man died and nine others got sick from botulism contaminated cheese sauce, some are wondering if the snack they eat when the stop to pump gas is safe?
Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.
There's a simple crime that is common here in the Coachella Valley. Gasoline thieves are draining car and truck tanks, and it has never been easier.
