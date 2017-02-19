Four Hurt in Stabbing at Fair in Indio - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Four Hurt in Stabbing at Fair in Indio

By Angela Monroe, Anchor / Reporter
Indio, CA -

A stabbing at the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival in Indio leaves four people hurt.

Officers responded to a call of assault with a deadly weapon at 7pm around Arabia Street.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says they don't have a suspect at this time, and are still investigating.

A witness tells us the stabbings happened by the carnival rides, and the said the victims were young men.

We don't know how badly the four were hurt, but police say their injuries aren't life-threatening.

Officers told us the fair is operating as usual.

