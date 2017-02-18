La Quinta Police Department Aids Community in Crime Prevention - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

La Quinta Police Department Aids Community in Crime Prevention

Posted: Updated:
By Tyler Harrison, Producer
Connect
La Quinta, CA -

La Quinta Police Department kicked off their first ever Crime Prevention Expo.
"We as police officers will tend to go out into the communities and offer advice to citizens, in this instance, we're offering advice in concert with products that we tout as good items to have in the home, said Lit. David Walton,
Assistant Chief of the La Quinta Police Department.
On display at the event: locking mechanisms, garage door monitors, safes and firearm locks.
"We offer many classes to the beginner all the way up to the experienced shooter," said Kent Miller from Second Amendment Sports. "That's including, how to operate your firearm safely, how to handle it, how to store it."
While crime prevention can sometimes be an adult topic, the expo focused on safety for even the youngest family members.
U.s. Taekwondo Team demonstrated personal safety skills.
"For the kids it provides discipline, it gives them a sense of accomplishment, its a lot of fun for them," said Brett Daniels, a first dan black belt. 
"Police officers in the community can only do so much and be so many places; so we rely on our citizens to help us by reducing crime in their communities" said Lit. Walton.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Update: Extensive Search Continues for Missing Couple

    Update: Extensive Search Continues for Missing Couple

    Monday, May 22 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-05-22 19:58:41 GMT

    Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.

    Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.

  • My Thai Athlete of the Year Nominees

    My Thai Athlete of the Year Nominees

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 19:34:55 GMT

    Every Thursday, we have honored a local high school athlete as our My Thai Athlete of the Week but with only a few weeks left of school, it's time to find our My Thai Athlete of the Year. In no order, here are the four nominees: Palm Desert senior, Anthony Mantanona. The four-year high school wrestler didn't go a season without claiming an individual DVL title and a CIF-SS divisional crown.  To go out with a bang, Mantanona finished his senior season undefeated and claimed ...

    Every Thursday, we have honored a local high school athlete as our My Thai Athlete of the Week but with only a few weeks left of school, it's time to find our My Thai Athlete of the Year. In no order, here are the four nominees: Palm Desert senior, Anthony Mantanona. The four-year high school wrestler didn't go a season without claiming an individual DVL title and a CIF-SS divisional crown.  To go out with a bang, Mantanona finished his senior season undefeated and claimed ...

  • Coachella

    Felony Charges to be Filed Against Suspected DUI Driver in Fatal Coachella Crash

    Felony Charges to be Filed Against Suspected DUI Driver in Fatal Coachella Crash

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-23 01:05:18 GMT

    Felony Charges are expected to be filed tomorrow against an Arizona man accused of driving under the influence and causing a freeway crash that killed a passenger. 

    Felony Charges are expected to be filed tomorrow against an Arizona man accused of driving under the influence and causing a freeway crash that killed a passenger. 

Powered by Frankly