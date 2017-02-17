Flash Flood Warning Issued Throughout Southern California

Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.
A Minnesota woman who was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash was identified by the coroner.
Sheriff's deputies sought the public's help to find a missing 83-year-old Rancho Cucamonga woman last seen at a Blythe gas station and possibly heading to Palm Springs.
