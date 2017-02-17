Pipe Bomb Rattles Desert Hot Springs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Pipe Bomb Rattles Desert Hot Springs

By Tyler Harrison, Producer
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

On February 16, 2017 at approximately 6PM, Desert Hot Springs Police Officers responded to the 67700 Block of Loma Vista Road for a report of a past home invasion robbery. Officers contacted the victim who stated an acquaintance arrived at his home with four other unknown male subject who then brandished firearms and forced their way inside his home. Numerous items were stolen including the victim's vehicle. After the suspects fled the residence the victim contacted police. Officers returned to the home and inspected the interior. While inside officers located what appeared to be an improvised explosive device near the front door. With the item contained inside, a perimeter was established around the house until the Riverside County Sheriff's Hazardous Device Team (HDT) arrived. At approximately 10PM, the team removed the device and safely detonated it outside. There were no injuries during the incident and the case is being investigated by DHSPD Detectives. 

