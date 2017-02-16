Palm Springs Residents Look To Future After Corruption Charges A - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs Residents Look To Future After Corruption Charges Against Former Mayor

Posted: Updated:
By Vince Marino, Video Journalist
Connect
PALM SPRINGS, Ca. -

After District Attorney Mike Hestrin announced he will pursue charges against former Palm Springs mayor Stephen Pougnet and two city developers, residents in Palm Springs are speaking out.

Palm Springs locals say they hope the district attorney's announcement will bring some closure to the city.  

"I hope that it's done as quickly as possible and as fairly as possible and I hope everyone is truthful so that we can feel good about whatever decision is made," said Palm Springs resident Jennifer Hudson.

After two years of wondering, residents say they are glad justice will finally be served.

"I'm hoping he gets him. I'm tired of all the wheeling and dealing. I'm tired of it," said Palm Springs resident John Krall.

There are still some lingering questions though. Residents wonder what will happen to the Wessman developments in downtown Palm Springs. 

"I just hope that we're able to move forward quickly and not just see a stalled city. There are too many projects that have been stalled in the city. New hotels and things and I just hope we can move forward in a healthy way," said Tom Lathrop.

City officials insist the unfinished developments are a top priority. 

"Everyone needs to understand what the implications are in terms of the projects that we're doing and we want to make sure that the projects get completed, it's an important project for the entire community and that's our goal," said Palm Springs City Manager David Ready. 

Some residents still remember the raid and were waiting for the announcement that criminal charges would be filed against the former mayor.

"I'm not surprised. We all felt like something was coming after the whole big shake-up," said Lathrop. 
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Update: Extensive Search Continues for Missing Couple

    Update: Extensive Search Continues for Missing Couple

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:27:49 GMT

    Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.

    Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.

  • Missing Rancho Cucamonga Woman Last Seen at Blythe Gas Station; Possibly Heading to Palm Springs

    Missing Rancho Cucamonga Woman Last Seen at Blythe Gas Station; Possibly Heading to Palm Springs

    Friday, May 19 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-05-19 18:18:41 GMT
    Mary Curwick’Mary Curwick’

    Sheriff's deputies sought the public's help  to find a missing 83-year-old Rancho Cucamonga woman last seen at a Blythe gas station and possibly heading to Palm Springs.

    Sheriff's deputies sought the public's help  to find a missing 83-year-old Rancho Cucamonga woman last seen at a Blythe gas station and possibly heading to Palm Springs.

  • My Thai Athlete of the Year Nominees

    My Thai Athlete of the Year Nominees

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 19:34:55 GMT

    Every Thursday, we have honored a local high school athlete as our My Thai Athlete of the Week but with only a few weeks left of school, it's time to find our My Thai Athlete of the Year. In no order, here are the four nominees: Palm Desert senior, Anthony Mantanona. The four-year high school wrestler didn't go a season without claiming an individual DVL title and a CIF-SS divisional crown.  To go out with a bang, Mantanona finished his senior season undefeated and claimed ...

    Every Thursday, we have honored a local high school athlete as our My Thai Athlete of the Week but with only a few weeks left of school, it's time to find our My Thai Athlete of the Year. In no order, here are the four nominees: Palm Desert senior, Anthony Mantanona. The four-year high school wrestler didn't go a season without claiming an individual DVL title and a CIF-SS divisional crown.  To go out with a bang, Mantanona finished his senior season undefeated and claimed ...

Powered by Frankly