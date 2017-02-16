John Wessman Formally Retires From Development Company

KMIR obtained documentation from Michael Braun where he issued the following statement:

"As you are aware, the Riverside County District Attorney has filed a complaint against Former Mayor of the City of Palm Springs, Stephen Pougnet, Richard Meaney and John Wessman. John Wessman was named as a defendant in the action based upon certain allegations that he and Mr. Meaney allegedly gave or offered bribes to the then Mayor Stephen Pougnet in an effort to influence an action, decision or vote by Mr. Pougnet. The complaint filed by the District Attorney of the County of Riverside does NOT name any Wessman Holdings or Wessman Development related entity as a defendant, nor does it name Michael Braun, Octavio Fernandez, or any other Wessman employee as a defendant. While John Wessman denies all of the allegations of the complaint, which he will vigorously defend, the paramount concern of John Wessman, myself all of the Wessman entities and the entirety of the staff, is that these events are not a distraction or a concern to you.

In light of these events, John Wessman has formally retired and is no longer involved in the management or in the day to day operations of Wessman Development, Wessman Holdings, or other related entities. This includes all existing projects, including those currently in the planning and/or construction stages, such as the Downtown Palm Springs Project. As you are also aware, for over the past six months, Wessman Development, Wessman Holdings and other related entities have been managed by myself going forward, I will continue to manage all of these entities and ongoing projects, with the assistance and support of Octavio Fernandez, as well as the development and construction teams at Wessman Development and Wessman Holdings.

The entire team at Wessman Holdings and Wessman Development along with myself are dedicated to completing all projects as contemplated, and we want to assure you that the aforementioned event does not sway our commitment to the City and citizens of Palm Springs in any way, and will in no way delay or impact our ongoing progress. We look forward to working with the City of Palm Springs towards the completion of the Downtown Project, so that the citizens of Palm Springs, and all of the visitors to our wonderful community, have a great experience in Downtown."